Maroon 5 Announces Plans For A Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning rock band Maroon 5 has announced that their eighth studio album, Love Is Like, will be released on August 15 across stores and streaming platforms, along with plans for a supporting U.S. arena tour.

The tour is scheduled to kick off at PHX Arena in Phoenix on October 6, hitting major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and New York before wrapping at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on November 25.

Claire Rosinkranz will provide direct support on all tour dates.

Fans got a preview of the new music with the release of “Priceless,” a collaboration with LISA of BLACKPINK, which broke into the top 15 at pop radio. The track is supported by a music video directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla), shot on 35mm film in downtown Los Angeles.

“I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and produce the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning, when we first started our career,” said Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

Maroon 5 – 2025 Tour Dates

7/11 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Club (previously announced)

10/6 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

10/8 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

10/17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

10/18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

10/28 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/29 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

11/2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

11/4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

11/5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

11/7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

11/9 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

11/11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

11/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

11/16 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

11/19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

11/22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

11/24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena