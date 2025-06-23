Maroon 5 Announces Plans For A Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning rock band Maroon 5 has announced that their eighth studio album, Love Is Like, will be released on August 15 across stores and streaming platforms, along with plans for a supporting U.S. arena tour.
The tour is scheduled to kick off at PHX Arena in Phoenix on October 6, hitting major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and New York before wrapping at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on November 25.
Claire Rosinkranz will provide direct support on all tour dates.
Fans got a preview of the new music with the release of “Priceless,” a collaboration with LISA of BLACKPINK, which broke into the top 15 at pop radio. The track is supported by a music video directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla), shot on 35mm film in downtown Los Angeles.
“I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and produce the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning, when we first started our career,” said Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.
Maroon 5 – 2025 Tour Dates
7/11 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Club (previously announced)
10/6 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
10/8 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
10/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
10/17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
10/18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
10/21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
10/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
10/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
10/28 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/29 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
11/2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11/4 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
11/7 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
11/9 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
11/11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/13 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
11/16 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
11/19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
11/24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11/25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena