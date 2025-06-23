Sammy Kershaw Stopped With A Loaded Firearm At TSA Checkpoint

LAFAYETTE, La. (CelebrityAccess) — Outlaw country veteran Sammy Kershaw had an unexpected run-in with law enforcement after he attempted to carry a loaded firearm through a TSA checkpoint at an airport in Louisiana.

According to a statement from the artist’s publicist, Kershaw was en route to a series of shows across North America when he inadvertently attempted to bring the firearm through airport security.

“It was early, I was half-awake, and clearly not thinking straight,” Kershaw said. “I’ve sung songs about heartbreak and hard times, but not about forgetting to check my carry-on for a loaded firearm. That’s a new one!”

Following the incident, Kershaw was fined $5,000—a civil penalty assessed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). While no criminal charges were filed, the federal statute 49 U.S. Code § 46505(b)(1) prohibits attempting to board an aircraft with a concealed dangerous weapon, a violation that can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Civil fines for first-time firearm offenses at TSA checkpoints can reach up to $10,700.

The TSA requires passengers carrying firearms to transport the weapons in locked hard-cases that must be placed in checked baggage. Additionally, firearms need to be unloaded and declared at check-in to ensure safe travel.

“Passengers are reminded if you are going to travel with your firearm it must be in your checked bag, unloaded and in a locked hard‑sided case. You must declare it to the airline at check‑in. Travelers are responsible for being aware of what the firearm laws are on each side of their trip or they may be cited or arrested,” Arden Hudson, TSA Federal Security Director for the State of Louisiana said in April.

Kershaw acknowledged his mistake with some humor: “I guess it’s safe to say I won’t be packing heat to my next show. Let this be your friendly PSA: check your bags, check ’em twice. Let’s all stay safe out there.”