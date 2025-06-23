The 2025 Edition of Toby Keith’s Golf Tournament Raises $1.4 Million

Sammy Hagar and Tricia Covel at the event's gala on May 30, 2025. (Photo: Ahh Shoot! Photography)

NORMAN, OK (CelebrityAccess) — The 21st Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic raised more than $1.4 million when it took place at Riverwind Casino and Keith’s Belmar Golf Club from May 30-31.

This year’s total was second only to last year’s record-setting amount, which included the one-time establishment of an endowment. Proceeds from the event benefit The Toby Keith Foundation and its ongoing support of OK Kids Korral—a project the late singer, songwriter, and entertainer once called “the best gift I’ve ever given to the world.”

The 2025 edition of the event was hosted by Keith’s longtime friend Sammy Hagar, who kicked off the gala with a $10,000 donation from the Hagar Family Foundation. When he asked the crowd if anyone would match it, one attendee pledged $25,000, followed by another $25,000 from Keith’s wife, Tricia Covel. Donations continued to pour in, topping $100,000 within the first two minutes.

“Now that’s the way to start a fundraiser!” Hagar said. “I had a blast… would be happy to do it again. Toby would’ve done that and more for me any day.”

A live auction, emceed by Shawn Parr with support from longtime event contributor and Keith family friend Jim West, raised over $600,000.

Top-selling items for 2025 included:

A Kentucky Derby package that went for $60,000

A Tuscan villa experience, sold three times at $40,000 each

A Toby Keith Limited Edition Military Guitar, sold twice at $35,000 each

Silent auction highlights included a George Strait–signed cowboy hat that fetched $7,000, and a Lainey Wilson concert experience that went for $6,800. Musical entertainment was provided by Party On The Moon, keeping the energy high throughout the evening.

The auction and charity event were followed by a golf tournament that saw 53 teams competing for top honors this year.

Keith, who founded the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Tournament in 2006, died last year at the age of 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.