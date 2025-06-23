UTA Appoints Partner Darnell Strom To Lead London Office

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UTA has appointed veteran talent executive and partner Darnell Strom to lead the agency’s UK offices.

In the newly-created role, Strom will oversee operations at the UK office as UTA focuses on expanding in the region and in key markets across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Before his promotion, Strom has served as the Head of Culture & Commerce at UTA since 2019 and he will continue to perform those duties along with his expanded portfolio.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for UTA,” UTA CEO David Kramer told Deadline. “Darnell has long been a connector across departments, industries, and geographies. His deep relationships and creative vision make him uniquely suited to lead this next phase of our international expansion.”