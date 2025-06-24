AFI Announces A North American Tour

UKIAH, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Alternative rock band AFI (A Fire Inside) announced plans for their first major headlining North American tour in four years.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to get underway at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, with 22 additional shows across the U.S., including performances in Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver, before wrapping on November 5 at SOMA in San Diego.

The tour will be AFI’s first full run since 2021, when they supported their album Bodies with a full tour. For this year’s run, the band will perform songs drawn from their extensive catalog, delivered with their signature brio.

TR/ST, the electronic music project led by Canadian artist Robert Alfons, will provide support on all dates as a special guest.

The full list of announced shows: