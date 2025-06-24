AFI Announces A North American Tour

UKIAH, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Alternative rock band AFI (A Fire Inside) announced plans for their first major headlining North American tour in four years.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to get underway at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin, with 22 additional shows across the U.S., including performances in Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Denver, before wrapping on November 5 at SOMA in San Diego.
The tour will be AFI’s first full run since 2021, when they supported their album Bodies with a full tour. For this year’s run, the band will perform songs drawn from their extensive catalog, delivered with their signature brio.
TR/ST, the electronic music project led by Canadian artist Robert Alfons, will provide support on all dates as a special guest.
The full list of announced shows:
Tue, Sep 30, 2025 | Madison, WI | The Sylvee
Thu, Oct 2, 2025 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Fri, Oct 3, 2025 | Chicago, IL | Salt Shed
Sat, Oct 4, 2025 | Columbus, OH | The Bluestone
Mon, Oct 6, 2025 | Buffalo, NY | Buffalo RiverWorks
Tue, Oct 7, 2025 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues Cleveland
Thu, Oct 9, 2025 | Washington, DC | The Anthem
Fri, Oct 10, 2025 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues
Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Wallingford, CT | The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wed, Oct 15, 2025 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
Fri, Oct 17, 2025 | Atlanta, GA | Masquerade
Sat, Oct 18, 2025 | Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works
Mon, Oct 20, 2025 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel
Tue, Oct 21, 2025 | North Myrtle Beach, SC | House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Thu, Oct 23, 2025 | Orlando, FL | Hard Rock Live
Fri, Oct 24, 2025 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | War Memorial Auditorium
Sat, Oct 25, 2025 | Tampa, FL | The Ritz Ybor
Tue, Oct 28, 2025 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Wed, Oct 29, 2025 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at Moody Theater
Fri, Oct 31, 2025 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Sat, Nov 1, 2025 | Salt Lake City, UT | Rockwell at the Complex
Tue, Nov 4, 2025 | Oakland, CA | Fox Theatre
Wed, Nov 5, 2025 | San Diego, CA | SOMA