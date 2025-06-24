Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Brandy & Monica Announce Co-Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — R&B icons Brandy and Monica announced the details of their forthcoming The Boy Is Mine Tour, as the duo team up for their first-ever co-headlining tour.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 24-show Boy Is Mine tour kicks off at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, on October 16 and wraps at the Toyota Center in Houston on December 12.

Joining them on the road is a lineup of special guests that includes former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, Grammy-winning pop and R&B singer Muni Long, and rising American Idol star Jamal Roberts.

“Bringing Brandy and Monica together for this tour is more than just a moment — it’s a cultural homecoming,” said Shelby Joyner, President of Black Promoters Collective. “Their impact on R&B is immeasurable, and ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to be one of the most iconic collaborations of all time. At BPC, we’re committed to celebrating culture and legacy, and this tour is a powerful example of both.”

“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one,” noted Brandy.

“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us,” Monica concluded.

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR DATES
Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts
Thu 10/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Fri 10/17 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat 10/18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun 10/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu 10/30 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Fri 10/31 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat 11/01 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
Sun 11/02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri 11/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat 11/08 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun 11/09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Thu 11/13 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri 11/14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Sat 11/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at BJCC
Sun 11/16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Thu 11/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri 11/21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sat 11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun 11/23 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum*
Sat 11/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun 11/30 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Fri 12/05 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sat 12/06 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sun 12/07 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
*Muni Long Not Appearing
