Brandy & Monica Announce Co-Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — R&B icons Brandy and Monica announced the details of their forthcoming The Boy Is Mine Tour, as the duo team up for their first-ever co-headlining tour.

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the 24-show Boy Is Mine tour kicks off at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, on October 16 and wraps at the Toyota Center in Houston on December 12.

Joining them on the road is a lineup of special guests that includes former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, Grammy-winning pop and R&B singer Muni Long, and rising American Idol star Jamal Roberts.

“Bringing Brandy and Monica together for this tour is more than just a moment — it’s a cultural homecoming,” said Shelby Joyner, President of Black Promoters Collective. “Their impact on R&B is immeasurable, and ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to be one of the most iconic collaborations of all time. At BPC, we’re committed to celebrating culture and legacy, and this tour is a powerful example of both.”

“This really is a full-circle moment. Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion—it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one,” noted Brandy.

“The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me. This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us,” Monica concluded.

THE BOY IS MINE TOUR DATES Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland, Muni Long & Jamal Roberts