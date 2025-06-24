Casey Thomas And Vincent Masino Join Lost Highways

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The newly revived Lost Highway label announced the addition of Casey Thomas as Vice President of Marketing and Vincent Masino, who has been named Manager, Audience Development and Content Strategy.

“Casey has built a reputation in Nashville as an innovative music marketer with a deep understanding of artistic vision and how to effectively bring that vision to life,” said Robert Knotts, Co-Head of Lost Highway. “Similarly, Vinny has a unique skill set in connecting an artist’s vision with a receptive audience across an ever-changing digital landscape. Together, they will play an integral role in serving Lost Highway’s longstanding vision as a springboard for music’s most important and culture-defining artists.”

Thomas joins Lost Highway after spending almost seven years at Monument Records, where she served as Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Partnerships. Her résumé also includes past roles at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Vincent Masino joins Lost Highway from UMG, where he handled digital content development. He began his career as a freelancer working for labels and artist management.

Thomas and Masino will be based in Lost Highway’s Nashville offices.