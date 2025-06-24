Former Teen Idol Bobby Sherman, Dead At 81

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bobby Sherman, once a popular teen idol with hits in the 1960s who later pivoted to a career as a first responder, has died. He was 81.

His passing was announced by his wife, Brigitte Poublon, and family friend John Stamos, who broke the news on social media:

“Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace.”

A cause of death was not disclosed, but Sherman revealed earlier this year that he was suffering from Stage 4 cancer.

Born Robert Cabot Sherman Jr. in 1943, Sherman found success in the early 1960s as a shaggy-haired teen idol, recording pop-ready hits such as “Little Woman” and “Julie, Do Ya Love Me,” and making frequent television appearances on shows such as Here Come the Brides and American Bandstand.

However, after a guest star slot on the popular televised medical drama Emergency!, Sherman stepped away from the spotlight to pursue a career as an EMT and first responder.

He volunteered with the Los Angeles Police Department, working with paramedics and giving CPR and first aid classes, and later became a medical training officer at the Los Angeles Police Academy, providing first-aid instruction to the city’s police recruits.

Additionally, Sherman served as a technical Reserve Police Officer with the Los Angeles Police Department and became a reserve deputy sheriff in 1999 with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

In 1998, Sherman returned to the stage as part of The Teen Idol Tour with Peter Noone and Davy Jones. He performed his final show as a solo artist in Rhode Island on August 25, 2001.

Sherman co-founded the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation in Ghana, which provides education, music, and welfare programs to children in need.

He is survived by his wife, Brigitte, and two sons, Christopher and Tyler.