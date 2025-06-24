Loaded Dice Entertainment Strikes A Distribution Deal With Jamvana

- Home
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Loaded Dice Entertainment founders Jeff Z. and Chad Doher, along with Robert Leigh, Founder and CEO of Jamvana, today announced the launch of strategic partnership between the two companies.
Under the new agreement, Jamvana will provide distribution services to Loaded Dice Entertainment’s growing roster of independent artists, allowing them to release music globally, manage content, and access comprehensive royalty tracking.
The first release under the new joint venture comes on June 27 when Loaded Dice will release a deluxe edition of Hudson Thames’ most recent studio LP, Bambino, featuring three new songs: “Time,” “Tupelo,” and “No” (the latter accompanied by a video version featuring an additional choir). The expanded release will also include a featured artist tag with Jamie Cullum and Stephan Moccio on the track “Man of the World.”
“As we continue to build Loaded Dice into what we feel is a true partner for both emerging and established artists, it’s important to align with like-minded platforms that can expand that offering,” said Jeff Z. and Chad Doher. “Jamvana has continued to innovate in how they help artists distribute their music, and we’re excited to add them to the Loaded Dice Entertainment family.”
“I am genuinely thrilled to embark on this new chapter, uniting Jamvana with LDE and its talented creators as a cohesive family,” added Robert Leigh. “With over 20 years of experience in the industry, I’ve witnessed firsthand what strategies lead to success, which is why I take immense pride in this partnership.”
