NIVA Announces New Board Leadership In 2025

MILWAUKEE (CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announced today its new slate of board officers for 2025. Audrey Fix Schaefer was named as NIVA’s Board President, ushering in a new era of strategic, advocacy-driven communications leadership, amplifying the voices of independent venues and securing enduring policy wins.

Schaefer, the Communications Director for I.M.P. and its legendary venues in Washington, D.C., previously served as NIVA’s Vice President and Communications Director. She steps into the role of Board President following Andre Perry, who will remain on the NIVA Board. As Board President, Perry guided NIVA through two years of growth and foundational strengthening, as the organization dramatically expanded its state advocacy, launched a national independent certification, and launched a group discount program for members.

“When I look at my NIVA family, I see audaciously smart and courageous people from big towns and small, who fight for artists, their communities, their employees, and their fans,” said Schaefer. “I’m still absorbing all they have achieved —from the $16 billion Save Our Stages bill to the effort to protect fans from predatory ticket scalpers. For us, music and comedy equal life. I’m remembering the words of NIVA’s co-founder and first president, Dayna Frank, who said in the throes of the pandemic, when nothing was certain, ‘First we survive, then we thrive.’ It’s an honor to support NIVA’s members, staff, and the board in whatever challenges and opportunities come next. Together, we’re a force.”

“I am grateful for the vision and wisdom that Andre Perry has brought to the entire live performance community as NIVA’s Board President. His impact, as we focused on our sector’s sustainability and repositioned NIVA for the future, will be felt for generations,” said Stephen Parker, NIVA Executive Director. “As Audrey assumes leadership of the Board, NIVA and our members are excited for her to continue the tireless work she has led since our founding to elevate NIVA into an international brand, make us a part of critical national conversations relevant to our sector, and lead the way on state legislation that our chapters and policymakers have utilized to protect consumers, artists, and stages across the country.”

NIVA’s membership also elects two new leaders from the independent live entertainment industry as Courtney McClary Yug, Director of Operations at SBG Productions, and Gary Witt, CEO and Co-Owner at The Pabst Theater Group join the Board of Directors.

McClary Yug has been with SBG Productions in Telluride, Colorado since 2003 where she has helped shape the unique, multi-faceted live music experiences of the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Telluride Jazz Festival, and more.

“Independent venues and festivals are the heart of live music, creating the kind of authentic, intimate experiences that can’t be replicated elsewhere. I’m excited to join the NIVA board to help strengthen and advocate for these spaces. With over 20 years of experience producing multi-tier festivals, I look forward to bringing a festival operations perspective to support NIVA’s mission and the broader independent music community,” says McClary Yug.

Witt, CEO and co-owner of The Pabst Theater Group, has led PTG since 2002, transforming a single Milwaukee venue into a powerhouse portfolio of theaters that hosts over 800 events annually and contributes more than $250 million to the local economy. A passionate advocate for independent venues and downtown revitalization, Witt has been a vocal leader on industry issues from pandemic recovery to cultural policy.

“I’m excited to join the Board of the National Independent Venue Association, an organization that has demonstrably impacted The Pabst Theater Group and independent venues across America. My goal is to collaborate with the Board to enhance NIVA’s brand presence, reinforce the priority of communication among our chapters to increase participation, and strategically prioritize the membership and sponsorship programs that are fundamental to NIVA’s operations. I appreciate your trust in me with this important role,” said Witt.

Additionally, Kira Karbocus, Founder and Principal Consultant at Karbocus & Co., was named NIVA’s new Treasurer. A seasoned executive with deep expertise across both nonprofit and for-profit sectors, most notably driving growth at the Newport Festivals Foundation and the Fingerpaint Group.

The 2025-2026 NIVA Board is:

President: Audrey Fix Schaefer, Head of Communications, I.M.P.

Vice President: Brad Grossman, COO of Helium Comedy

Vice President: Jim Brunberg, Founder, Revolution Hall, Mississippi Studios; Composer/Performer

Treasurer: Kira Karbocus, President and COO of Newport Festivals Foundation

Secretary: Sean Watterson, President and Co-Owner of The Happy Dog

Board Member: Courtney McClary Yug, Director of Operations at SBG Productions

Board Member: Gary Witt, CEO/Co-Owner of Pabst Theater Group/Milwaukee

Board Member: Andre Perry, Executive Director of the Hancher Auditorium and the Office of Performing Arts and Engagement at Iowa University

Board Member: Grace Blake, Programming Director at City Winery NYC

Board Member: Jamie Loeb, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Nederlander Concerts

Board Member: Katie Tuten, Owner of Hideout