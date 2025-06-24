SOCAN Reveals The Long List For The Inaugural Polaris Song Prize

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian performance rights society SOCAN and the CBC announced the ‘long list’ nominees for the first-ever SOCAN Polaris Song Prize.
The prize will see the winning artist take home a pile of cash with a prize of $10,000 split between song’s Canadian performers and the song’s credited Canadian songwriter(s).
Like the Polaris Album Prize, the song contest winner will be selected from a list of nominees based on artistic merit, without regard to musical genre or commercial popularity.
The Polaris Song Prize is the first new category announced for the 20-year-old Polaris Music Prize since the introduction of the Heritage Prize in 2015.
The winning Polaris song will be revealed during the Polaris Concert & Award Ceremony, powered by FACTOR, taking place at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Tuesday, September 16.
The 2025 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize Long List nominees:
• Art d’Ecco — The Traveller
• Backxwash — History Of Violence
• Backxwash — 9th Heaven
• Caribou — Honey
• Lou-Adriane Cassidy — Dis-moi dis-moi dis-moi
• Marie Davidson — Fun Times
• Yves Jarvis — Gold Filagree
• Kaytranada ft. Lou Phelps — Call U Up
• Richard Laviolette — Constant Love
• Mustafa — Gaza is Calling
• The OBGMs — Changes ft. Sate
• Klô Pelgag — Le goût des mangues
• Propagandhi — At Peace
• Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers — Powerful
• Ribbon Skirt — Wrong Planet
• Saya Gray — Shell (Of A Man)
• Snotty Nose Rez Kids — FREE (ft. Aysanabee, Drezus, Rueben George)
• Colin Stetson — The love it took to leave you
• The Weather Station — Neon Signs
• Rick White and The Sadies — Fly Away