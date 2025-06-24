SOCAN Reveals The Long List For The Inaugural Polaris Song Prize

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian performance rights society SOCAN and the CBC announced the ‘long list’ nominees for the first-ever SOCAN Polaris Song Prize.

The prize will see the winning artist take home a pile of cash with a prize of $10,000 split between song’s Canadian performers and the song’s credited Canadian songwriter(s).

Like the Polaris Album Prize, the song contest winner will be selected from a list of nominees based on artistic merit, without regard to musical genre or commercial popularity.

The Polaris Song Prize is the first new category announced for the 20-year-old Polaris Music Prize since the introduction of the Heritage Prize in 2015.

The winning Polaris song will be revealed during the Polaris Concert & Award Ceremony, powered by FACTOR, taking place at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Tuesday, September 16.

The 2025 SOCAN Polaris Song Prize Long List nominees:

• Art d’Ecco — The Traveller

• Backxwash — History Of Violence

• Backxwash — 9th Heaven

• Caribou — Honey

• Lou-Adriane Cassidy — Dis-moi dis-moi dis-moi

• Marie Davidson — Fun Times

• Yves Jarvis — Gold Filagree

• Kaytranada ft. Lou Phelps — Call U Up

• Richard Laviolette — Constant Love

• Mustafa — Gaza is Calling

• The OBGMs — Changes ft. Sate

• Klô Pelgag — Le goût des mangues

• Propagandhi — At Peace

• Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers — Powerful

• Ribbon Skirt — Wrong Planet

• Saya Gray — Shell (Of A Man)

• Snotty Nose Rez Kids — FREE (ft. Aysanabee, Drezus, Rueben George)

• Colin Stetson — The love it took to leave you

• The Weather Station — Neon Signs

• Rick White and The Sadies — Fly Away