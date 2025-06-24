Sony Music Publishing And Kix Brooks Sign Rising Artist Briana Calhoun To A Global Publishing Deal

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville and country music star Kix Brooks teamed up to announce the signing of rising Nashville singer-songwriter Briana Calhoun to a global publishing agreement.

Calhoun has been developing a reputation in the Nashville songwriting community after collaborating and sharing the stage with artists such as Don Cook, Terri Clark, David Lee Murphy, Randy Houser, Dallas Davidson, Steve Wariner, Bob DiPiero, Tim Nichols, Rafe Van Hoy, Marv Green, Brett Tyler, and Greg Barnhill, among many others.

She is also the Executive Director and Founder of Hope on the Inside, an organization she launched in 2023 alongside her partner and President Kix Brooks, of Brooks & Dunn. The organization provides inmates with support through art, education, and entertainment to inspire change.

To support the foundation’s mission, Calhoun draws on her own experiences as a former inmate who has overcome significant odds in her journey to turn her life around.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the opportunity to do what I love for a living. I had all but given up on my dream of becoming a songwriter and shifted my focus to growing Hope on the Inside. But, with that came an outpouring of love and support from the Nashville community, and I think people began to notice. I’m living proof that walking in purpose can lead to your dream. I’m so grateful to everyone who has joined me on this journey, and I am especially grateful to Kix [Brooks] for believing in me and pushing me to use my gifts for good, and to Rusty [Gaston] for giving me this opportunity and encouraging me along the way,” said Briana Calhoun.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Briana on this collaboration with Sony. I’ve been writing songs there for almost my entire career, and I’m confident it’s going to be a great home for her, too. She’s not just writing really good and unique songs — she’s also changing lives with the work she’s doing to help inmates through her nonprofit. I’m proud to be associated with her, and I have no doubt she’s got a great future with the music she’s got coming. Congratulations, Briana,” added Kix Brooks.

Following the signing, Calhoun plans to release a solo album later this year that combines storytelling with a blend of country, roots, pop, and R&B.