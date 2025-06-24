Tixel Launches In The US With Focus On Fair Fan Ticketing

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Australian ticket resale platform Tixel has officially expanded into the United States, making a major move into the largest live entertainment market in the world.

The company, which was founded in 2018, is known for offering fans a secure, transparent way to buy and sell tickets at fair prices. As it enters the U.S. market, Tixel has already lined up partnerships with several key players including Eventbrite, Leap Event Technology, and Prekindle. The platform is also working with a growing roster of events and festivals such as Burning Man Project, FNGRS CRSSD, Under the Big Sky, and Higher Ground in Vermont.

Zac Leigh, Tixel’s CEO and co-founder, said to The Music Network that the U.S. expansion is aimed at solving long-standing problems that have frustrated fans across the country. “Buying a resale ticket in the U.S. is often synonymous with paying 2, 3, or 4 times the original purchase price,” Leigh said. “Scalpers and brokers skim the profit and the fan, artist and promoter lose. It doesn’t have to be this way.” He added that Tixel gives US fans a “safe and fair place to exchange tickets without fear of spec listings, fake tickets, or having to pay way too much.”

Tixel’s platform works by capping ticket resale prices, improving buyer protections, and reducing the influence of scalpers. In its home country of Australia, the company limits resale prices to just 10% above the original face value.

Since launching, Tixel has worked with top-tier clients including the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and global live entertainment giant Superstruct Entertainment. So far in 2024, fans have traded tickets to over 14,000 unique events through the platform.

Fans can also join real-time waitlists, get alerts when tickets become available, and purchase tickets instantly through Tixel’s system—without the inflated prices or uncertainty often found on other resale sites.

Founded by Leigh along with Jason Webb and Denis Mysenko, the company first took shape in 2017 before officially launching a year later.

Tixel’s U.S. rollout signals a new chapter for the company and could reshape the way fans buy and sell tickets—especially in a market where ticketing fairness continues to be a hot-button issue.