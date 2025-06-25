Arthur James Signs A Publishing Deal With BMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — BMG is proud to announce that it has signed multi-platinum singer-songwriter James Arthur, to an exclusive global publishing agreement.

One of the UK’s most successful contemporary artists, Arthur has built a reputation as a powerful storyteller, blending raw emotion with genre-spanning songwriting, and now boasts over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The new deal includes his most personal and sonically ambitious project to date, the recently released PISCES. Building on the raw honesty of his November 2024 single “ADHD,” the album showcases a more experimental, atmospheric sound while staying true to his signature vulnerability and emotional depth.

James Arthur said: “I’m delighted to be joining BMG and look forward to working with Lisa Cullington and all the team.”

Lisa Cullington, Vice President, Creative, Publishing, BMG added: “James Arthur is an exceptional talent whose songwriting resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to be working closely together on James’ creative journey moving forward and we are very proud to welcome him to the BMG roster.

The deal marks another significant signing for BMG in the UK, which continues to expand its roster of distinctive and globally recognised talent, which includes Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Lenny Kravitz, George Ezra, CMAT and Kamille.