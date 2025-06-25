Beats + Bytes: 2025 Half Time Report

We’re halfway through 2025, and nearly halfway through The Roaring Twenty-Twenties.

For kicks, I caught the Hugh Jackman show at Radio City this weekend. He did a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life.” It reminded me that, even though history doesn’t always repeat itself, it very well can rhyme. Hugh did his Frank medley and for a minute I thought this year feels like a Frank Sinatra song.

“That’s life (that’s life), that’s what all the people say

You’re ridin’ high in April, shot down in May

But I know I’m gonna change that tune

When I’m back on top, back on top in June

I said that’s life (that’s life), and as funny as it may seem

Some people get their kicks stompin’ on a dream

But I don’t let it, let it get me down ’

Cause this fine old world, it keeps spinnin’ around”

It’s crucial to look back in order to prepare for what’s to come. It may seem like a chaotic backdrop, but opportunity rides shotgun when chaos is driving. There’s a creative and technological renaissance taking place. The Great Transformation is fully underway, providing paradigm-shifting opportunities.

Here is our Nue Agency Halftime Trend report in full:

2025 Halftime Trend Report

2025 Halftime Trend Report Deck

The second half is already heating up in a major way, and I’m not talking about the 100-degree temps in NYC. We’re working with dream clients on dream projects, weaving in many of the ideas, principles, and provocations from this report. Context is everything these days.

This is a time to build, tap into the expansiveness of new technology, and make some noise. If we do it together, the whole world will hear it.