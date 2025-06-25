Canadian Musician And Harmonium Co-Founder Serge Fiori, Dead At 73

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Serge Fiori, the influential Canadian musician and songwriter best known as the frontman of the progressive rock band Harmonium, has died at the age of 73.

According to a statement from his manager shared with CTV, Fiori passed away on June 24 after a long illness.

“Serge departed as he had lived—with that legendary smile that lit up the faces of all who knew him, all those to whom he brought immense joy, and this country that was his own, in his heart and in his eternal passion. He is survived by his family, friends, and all those who will forever remember the songs he wrote and the harmonies he created,” the statement read.

A native of Montreal, Fiori began his professional music career in his teens. In 1973, he co-founded Harmonium with guitarist Michel Normandeau and bassist Louis Valois. The band quickly became a pillar of Quebec’s progressive rock scene, recording three acclaimed albums: Harmonium (1974), Les cinq saisons (1975), and L’Heptade (1976), before disbanding in 1978.

After the group’s dissolution, Fiori relocated to Los Angeles, where he launched a solo career and began composing for film and television, including the score for André Forcier’s 1990 film An Imaginary Tale (Une histoire inventée).

He continued to release solo material—exploring new age influences—and collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Louis-Jean Cormier and Cirque Éloize, which created a dance and acrobatic show inspired by his work.