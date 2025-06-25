DF Entertainment and Live Nation to Renovate and Manage Historic Luna Park in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (CelebrityAccess) — DF Entertainment, in partnership with Live Nation, continues its expansion across South America with a new agreement to renovate and manage Estadio Luna Park S.A. in Buenos Aires.

Originally inaugurated in 1932 as a boxing stadium, Luna Park has since become a civic institution and one of the most important venues in the region, officially recognized as a national landmark in Argentina.

Over the decades, Luna Park has hosted legendary boxing matches featuring icons such as Ringo Bonavena, Carlos Monzón, and José María Gatica; welcomed His Holiness Pope John Paul II; and presented performances by artists including Frank Sinatra, Luciano Pavarotti, Mercedes Sosa, Astor Piazzolla, and Sui Generis.

Despite its legacy, the venue is in urgent need of modernization, having last undergone major renovations in the mid-20th century.

According to DF Entertainment, the company will lead the renovation, with a reopening scheduled for late 2027. Planned upgrades include expanded capacity and modernized production capabilities, while preserving the building’s historic façade and signature architectural features.

The renovation will also include improved sightlines and acoustics, expanded concession areas, and the addition of new dressing rooms, technical spaces, and production areas tailored for live concerts.

Additional enhancements will introduce new parking facilities, premium suites, and upgraded access routes for both attendees and technical crews.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have been chosen, together with our partners at Live Nation, as the sole entities responsible for renewing the most important cultural venue in Argentina’s history,” said Diego Finkelstein, Founder of DF Entertainment. “We will bring the full strength and expertise of DF Entertainment and Live Nation to this unprecedented transformation, ensuring Luna Park continues to be a global reference point for artists, shows of all disciplines and genres, elite athletes, and fans—while honoring its historic legacy.”

“In light of the new challenges presented by today’s cultural landscape, we hope this new chapter will offer the public a comprehensive, high-quality experience, while also enriching the cultural life of the City of Buenos Aires and strengthening its position as an artistic beacon in the region. It is our wish that the stadium regains the brilliance that defined it throughout so many decades of history and memorable events,” stated the shareholders of Estadio Luna Park S.A.