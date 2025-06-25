Margherita Gnech Named Managing Director Of Sony Music Publishing Italy

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing veteran Margherita Gnech has been promoted to Managing Director of the company’s regional offices in Italy, effective immediately.

In her new role, Gnech will oversee creative and business operations across the region, as well as the office’s interface with the broader Sony Music Publishing network.

She will continue to be based in Milan and will report directly to Guy Henderson, President, International, Sony Music Publishing.

“Taking on the role of Managing Director is a proud and meaningful milestone in my journey. I believe in a music publishing model that is bold, collaborative, and deeply committed to putting songwriters first. I’m excited to lead this new chapter alongside a team of exceptionally talented colleagues, whose passion and dedication are at the heart of everything we do,” said Gnech.

“I am delighted to announce Margherita Gnech as SMP Italy’s new Managing Director. Margherita brings a wide range of skills and a calm intelligence to the role. She has a clear vision for the creative future of our company and will be a major contributor to Italy’s music publishing business. Her relationships across our global network will be instrumental as we continue to expand Italian songwriters’ presence around the world,” added Henderson.

Gnech joined Sony Music Publishing in 2020 as Senior Manager, Legal & Business Affairs, and most recently served as Head of Legal & Business Affairs.

She began her career as a copyright lawyer in the IP and TMT department at Osborne Clarke in Milan, and later at Simmons & Simmons.