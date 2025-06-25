TD Bank Acquires The Naming Rights To Hamilton Arena

HAMILTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) –Venue management and consultancy Oak View Group (OVG) and TD Bank have announced a new naming rights partnership, renaming Hamilton Arena as TD Coliseum effective immediately.

“This sponsorship goes far beyond naming rights — it reflects a shared commitment to delivering world-class experiences and making a lasting impact where it matters most: in the heart of the communities we serve,” said Tim Leiweke, Chairman and CEO of Oak View Group. “We’re proud to join forces on this transformative project and to welcome TD as the official naming rights partner of this storied venue. This milestone represents more than a financial investment — it’s a powerful affirmation of Hamilton’s growth, vibrancy, and bright future.”

Currently undergoing major renovations, the arena will soon feature 18,000 seats, a new facade, upgraded seating, enhanced acoustics, and modernized production capabilities. Additional upgrades include improved sightlines, touchless and self-serve technologies for food and beverage purchases, expanded concession areas, and new Mid-Level and Floor Level Suites offering bunker-style suite privacy with direct access to the seating bowl.

Back-of-house enhancements include modernized artist lounges, upgraded production facilities, electrical and lighting upgrades, and improvements to the arena’s telecommunications infrastructure, wireless network, and video/network/security systems.

“We are proud to take part in the revitalization of this iconic landmark. By securing the naming rights to TD Coliseum, we are not just investing in bricks and mortar — we’re investing in the heart of the Hamilton community,” said Raymond Chun, Group President and CEO of TD Bank Group. “TD Coliseum will be a catalyst for community growth and an inclusive space that brings people together. It’s an honor to be part of that vision.”

“TD Coliseum represents the next chapter for live music in Hamilton and the Golden Horseshoe,” said Riley O’Connor, Chairman of Live Nation Canada. “With the modernization of TD Coliseum, we know artists and fans will have an unforgettable experience. Live Nation Canada is excited to bring the best musical talent from across Canada and the world to the venue.”