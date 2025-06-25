The UK Unveils Plans For A Major Stimulus Package For The Music Industry

LONDON (VIP-NEWS) — The plan, to be published next week, forms part of a wider Industrial Strategy and identifies music alongside film, TV, video games, and advertising as high-growth sectors.

The initiative includes a new Music Growth Package, which will see annual government funding for the music industry increase from £4.1 million to up to £10 million over the next three years. The package aims to create new opportunities for emerging artists through touring, performance, mentoring, and export initiatives, while also significantly boosting funding for the grassroots live music sector.

In addition to direct support for artists and venues, the plan outlines measures to strengthen the industry’s digital and intellectual property infrastructure. This includes the establishment of a Creative Content Exchange, a marketplace for licensing and monetising cultural and creative assets.

The government has also committed to brokering an industry-led agreement on music streaming, with a focus on improving remuneration for legacy artists and session musicians.

Key industry figures have welcomed the announcement:

Annabella Coldrick, Chief Executive, Music Managers Forum: “The MMF welcomes the incoming Music Growth Package and the Government`s recognition of a need for progress on areas including streaming reform, EU touring, and grassroots live music. The UK should be the best place in the world for artists and other music makers to base themselves and build a career. This announcement provides an opportunity to set the industry`s compass towards that goal.” David Martin, CEO, Featured Artists Coalition “The FAC welcomes the Government`s announcement of a Music Growth Package, and particularly the recognition that artists and other music makers provide the bedrock of our entire sector. It is now vital we can calibrate this support into structural changes around the economics of music streaming, grassroots and EU touring and the application of AI technologies. It`s imperative that the music business of tomorrow is more artist-friendly than the one that exists today.” UK Music Chief Executive Tom Kiehl said: “UK Music welcomes the Government`s Creative Industries Sector Plan and the important status that it gives to music. The Sector Plan rightly recognises our world-beating £7.6 billion music sector as an essential high growth driving part of the creative industries. “It is hugely welcome that funding packages and programmes are being made available to turbocharge the music industry and we are incredibly excited at the opportunity to be working with the Government to deliver on this.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy (pictured) called the music industry a “key pillar” of the UK’s economic and cultural landscape, saying “The UK music industry is truly world-leading — home to exceptional talent, iconic venues, and live events that draw fans from around the world.

“That`s why music will be a key pillar of our Sector Plan, with the power to drive economic growth and create good jobs in every part of our country, as we deliver our Plan for Change.

“From helping artists tour internationally to supporting grassroots venues, this plan will ensure the music industry continues to thrive for generations to come.”

The plan also builds on existing initiatives, including the £85 million Creative Foundations Fund and Arts Council England’s £446 million National Portfolio, and follows previous government support for a proposed voluntary levy on arena and stadium ticket sales to benefit smaller venues.

Developed in collaboration with the Creative Industries Council, devolved administrations, and sector stakeholders, the Creative Industries Sector Plan sets out a vision to position the UK as the world’s leading creative economy by 2035.