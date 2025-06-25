TKO Artist Management Levels Up Team with Strategic Moves

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — TKO Artist Management has announced key staffing changes, including two internal promotions and a new addition to the team.

Eric Gundrum has been promoted from Management Coordinator to Manager. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations for Mac McAnally and Scotty Emerick, and contribute to the team supporting Jackson Dean. A graduate of Belmont University’s Music Business program, Gundrum joined TKO in 2021 as an intern before moving into operational and personal assistant roles at the boutique management firm.

Also promoted is Jordan Bernal, who previously served as Executive Assistant to TKO President TK Kimbrell. She now steps into the role of Management Coordinator, supporting the teams behind Jamey Johnson, Jackson Dean, Mac McAnally, and Scotty Emerick. Bernal joined the company full-time in 2022 following internships with both TKO and Troubadour Golf Club.

In addition to the promotions, TKO has hired Ella Bare as Executive Assistant to the President. A recent graduate of the University of Alabama, Bare holds a degree in Marketing with minors in Advertising and Public Relations. A Nashville native, she is the granddaughter of Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare.

“These developments reflect the culture we’ve worked hard to build—one that values growth, hustle, and a deep commitment to our artists,” said Cassie Petty, General Manager of TKO Artist Management. “We’re excited to see Ella, Eric, and Jordan thrive in their new roles.”