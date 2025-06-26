9:30 Club Reissues And Expands Long Sold-Out Limited Edition Coffee Table Book ‘9:30 – A Time And A Place’

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Ten years ago, the 9:30 Club released 9:30 – a Time and a Place, a 264-page limited edition coffee table book commemorating the venue’s history through never-before-seen photos, stories, and memories. Fans clamored for a copy, the book sold-out, and those wanting a piece of the 9:30 Club’s history have been out of luck – until now.

Fans can pick up a copy at the 9:30 Club’s box office during office hours or the 9:30 Club’s merch booth during a show to skip shipping charges, or the book is also available online at 9:30 Club’s website, (plus, members of I.M.P.’s free-to-join loyalty program, Friends with Benefits, qualify for free shipping on all online orders). The book will also be available to purchase as an add-on to concert tickets, with additional fees.

“We wanted to make a coffee table book that actually told the story,” said Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P. and owner of the 9:30 Club. ”I think it does. In fact, I think it tells a lot of people’s stories. Because a lot of people are what the 9:30 Club is about. And there were some real characters. Still are.”

The 9:30 Club is celebrating its 45th Anniversary with a limited edition, significantly expanded reissue of 9:30 – A Time and a Place, featuring more than 100 new pages of photography, storytelling, and history including the debut of I.M.P.’s latest venue, The Atlantis: a re-creation and near replica of the original 9:30 Club, constructed to host 450 fans night after night.

Located at 2047 9th Street NW, next to the ‘new’ 9:30 Club, The Atlantis opened on May 30, 2023 with Foo Fighters kicking off a grand opening series of 44 underplays by legendary artists who were integral to the 9:30 Club’s storied history, like George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Joan Jett, Jeff Tweedy, Tove Lo, Gary Clark Jr., Maggie Rogers, and so many more.

These new pages reveal exclusive artist notes as well as 44 photos of that grand opening series – 41 by famed concert photographer Jim Saah, and three by photojournalist Ben Eisendrath – connecting the past, present, and future, as I.M.P’s newest venue lives up to its tagline, “Where Music Begins” – giving both established and burgeoning artists alike a new, intimate home to connect with fans in D.C.

The updated edition also includes something fans have been asking for since the release of that first edition – a complete chronological listing of every show ever played at the 9:30 Club, from the original F St. location to its current home at 815 V St.

In addition, the new book includes a heartfelt memorial honoring the late Shawn “Gus” Vitale, the 9:30 Club’s beloved lead sound engineer, with a tribute written by Ian MacKaye of Fugazi and Dischord Records.

Featuring legends like Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Shirley Manson (Garbage), Keanu Reeves (Dogstar), Sarah McLachlan, Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth), HR Hudson (Bad Brains), Chuck D (Public Enemy), the Club’s co-owners Hurwitz and Rich Heinecke and scores more, 9:30: A Time And A Place is curated by Roger Gastman, famed art dealer, filmmaker, and publisher who focuses on graffiti and street art.

“Of the 100+ books I’ve made, the 9:30 Club book is the one I get asked about the most. Everyone wanted it long after it sold out,” said Gastman. “Being able to breathe new life into it, adding a ton of new pages and images to the classic content, got me just as excited as I always felt (and still feel) going to the club. It was an honor to do this for my old hometown’s foremost venue.”