Adam Sandler Announces Massive “You’re My Best Friend” Comedy Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following successful sold-out performances in 2022 and 2023, critically acclaimed comedian Adam Sandler announces his new tour – the You’re My Best Friend Tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the fall 2025 arena tour will bring Sandler to more than 30 cities across North America, kicking off September 5 in Jacksonville, FL, and making stops in markets including New York, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha, and Seattle.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation and various venue presales beginning today at 12 PM local time. All presales end Thursday (June 26) at 10 PM local time. The general on sale begins Friday (June 27) at 12 PM local time at Ticketmaster.com

ADAM SANDLER: YOU’RE MY BEST FRIEND TOUR DATES

Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *

Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *

Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *

Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama

Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

*Not a Live Nation Date

Sandler needs no introduction, he has found enormous success as an actor, producer, musician, and writer. His last tours in 2022 and 2023 were sold out. The 2024 Netflix special Adam Sandler: Love You was filmed over two days in sold-out concerts in Los Angeles. 100% Fresh, which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years, was released by Netflix in 2018. Warner Bros Records also released the audio companions for both the Adam Sandler: I Love You special and 100% Fresh. On screen, audiences can see Sandler in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 streaming on Netflix on July 25 and the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, Jay Kelly this fall.