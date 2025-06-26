ASM Global Names Shannon Kelly GM at US Bank Stadium, John Drum Elevated To Regional VP At Legends/ASM Global

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn (CelebrityAccess) — The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) and Legends/ASM Global have announced the promotion of two members of the U.S. Bank Stadium management team to senior leadership roles.

The promotions include Shannon Kelly, who has been appointed General Manager of U.S. Bank Stadium, and John Drum, who has been named Regional Vice President for Legends/ASM Global.

“These key executive appointments reflect the strength and growth within Legends/ASM Global’s leadership team at U.S. Bank Stadium,” said Michael Vekich, Chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. “We thank John Drum for his leadership and dedication over the last eight years, guiding the venue through dynamic changes in the industry with excellent performance. We also look forward to Shannon Kelly’s advancement as general manager following several successful years on the venue’s management team, and we anticipate a bright future under her leadership.”

In her new role, Kelly will oversee day-to-day operations at the 66,000+ capacity stadium, including its management, promotion, and event execution.

Kelly first joined U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 and most recently served as Director of Events, overseeing the planning and execution of stadium events. Her resume also includes prior roles with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment in Denver, CO, where she contributed to event operations. A St. Paul native, she holds a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University.

“Thank you to the MSFA and Legends/ASM Global for this incredible leadership opportunity as U.S. Bank Stadium’s next general manager,” said Kelly. “I am grateful for my community and the experiences that have shaped my development over the last two decades in the sports and entertainment industry. As a proud Minnesota native who loves this state, U.S. Bank Stadium, and its many talented team members, I look forward to leading the best stadium in the National Football League. Together with the MSFA, Legends/ASM Global, the Minnesota Vikings, and all stadium partners, we have an exciting road ahead, building upon the great successes of this venue.”

Additionally, Legends/ASM Global announced the promotion of John Drum to the role of Regional Vice President, with oversight of six NFL stadiums—U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN), Soldier Field (Chicago, IL), State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ), NRG Stadium (Houston, TX), Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)—as well as the Sanford Center (Bemidji, MN) and the Denny Sanford Premier Center (Sioux Falls, SD).

Drum joined ASM Global in 2017 and had served as General Manager of U.S. Bank Stadium since 2020. His career spans more than 29 years in venue management and the live entertainment industry.

“It is an exciting time to be part of Legends/ASM Global,” said Drum. “I look forward to working with the management teams of eight venues in this new regional role. I would like to thank both the MSFA and the Minnesota Vikings for their trust and support since my arrival in Minnesota in 2017. Shannon has been integral to U.S. Bank Stadium’s success over the last seven years and is well-prepared to guide this venue forward as its next general manager.”

“Congratulations to John and Shannon on these well-deserved promotions,” added Minnesota Vikings Chief Operating Officer Andrew Miller. “Both have been tremendous resources and strong partners for the Vikings over the past eight and seven years, respectively. Their leadership has played a major role in our efforts to deliver a best-in-class fan experience at U.S. Bank Stadium, as evidenced by this past season’s #1 Voice of the Fan ranking. Shannon’s nearly two decades of experience in event operations, combined with her collaborative and positive leadership style, make her a natural choice to build upon the foundation John established. We’re excited to continue our partnership with her to provide Vikings fans with the game day environment and experience they expect and deserve.”