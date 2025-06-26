Concert Stuff Group Names Chance Stahlhut As COO

MOCKSVILLE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Concert Stuff Group announced the appointment of Chance Stahlhut as Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned veteran of the live event production industry, Stahlhut brings nearly 30 years of hands-on and executive experience to his new role at the company.

As Chief Operating Officer, Stahlhut will oversee operations across Concert Stuff Group’s expanding portfolio of production, event, and media companies.

Stahlhut began his career in punk clubs and small-venue tours before rising through the ranks to become a respected leader in audio, rigging, and lighting. He spent more than a decade touring globally as an engineer and Crew Chief with Clair Global, later transitioning to the business side of production in 2012.

At VER, he helped launch the Tour Sound division and held leadership roles across sales, operations, and management. Following VER’s acquisition by PRG, he continued in senior roles overseeing complex productions and cross-functional teams. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Go West Creative, expanding his expertise into experiential strategy and brand activations.

“Chance’s rare combination of technical expertise, operational excellence, and creative insight makes him an ideal fit to help execute our vision,” said Jim Brammer, CEO of Concert Stuff Group. “We’re excited to have his dynamic experience on board as we continue to grow and innovate across the live event landscape.”

“I’m incredibly excited to join the team at Concert Stuff Group,” said Stahlhut. “This company sits at the intersection of everything I love about live events—logistics, creativity, and a relentless drive to deliver for clients. I’m deeply grateful to Jim and Michael for their trust in me to step into the COO role. I look forward to building on the strong foundation they’ve created and helping lead the next chapter of growth.”