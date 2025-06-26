FKA twigs Signs A Publishing Deal With Kobalt

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — English singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and dancer FKA twigs has signed a global publishing deal with Kobalt.

“FKA twigs stands as a truly singular talent—a prolific songwriter and artist whose work consistently pushes boundaries. It’s a privilege to welcome her to the Kobalt family, and we are absolutely thrilled she has placed her trust in us as her publishing partner,” said Jeannette Perez, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Kobalt. “We are eager to collaborate with her and her team, dedicating ourselves to safeguarding her unique artistry and amplifying her music’s reach across the globe.”

“Kobalt has proven time and time again to be an incredible strategic partner—offering top-tier A&R and sync support, along with some of the most clear and transparent administrative services in the industry. We’re truly excited about this partnership with Kobalt,” added Jon Lieberberg, FKA twigs’s manager.

FKA twigs is currently riding high on the success of her recent British Vogue cover appearance, as well as her solo debut as a dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company during its 98th Season Gala in New York.

She is also on the road with her EUSEXUA world tour, with a scheduled performance in New York later this week, followed by a run of European shows beginning July 3 in Roskilde, Denmark.