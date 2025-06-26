Liz Rose Music Signs Songwriter And Artist Adam Sanders

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Renowned independent publishing company Liz Rose Music is proud to announce the signing of chart-topping singer-songwriter Adam Sanders to its celebrated roster. With a track record of success as both a songwriter and artist, Sanders’ compelling mix of lyrical authenticity and musical versatility aligns seamlessly with Liz Rose Music’s mission to support innovative, driven creators whose work shapes the modern country music landscape.

As a songwriter, Sanders is known for penning hit radio singles for Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Drew Baldridge, and his songs have also been recorded by top country artists including Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. As an independent artist, the Lake City, FL native has earned more than 200 million global streams and toured with Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and Dustin Lynch, among others.

“I’m beyond excited about this next chapter in my career. Signing with such a powerhouse as Liz Rose Music is the foundation for lots of great things to come,” said Sanders of the addition. “Aside from the successes that Dave, Scott, Kate, Gracie, and Liz have had, the culture of the company is what truly drew me to want to partner with them.”

“Adam Sanders’ undeniable depth and versatility as a songwriter and unrelenting dedication to his artistry made it an easy decision to join forces with him at such an exciting time in his already distinguished career,” shared Dave Pacula, Senior VP of Creative at Liz Rose Music. “We look forward to celebrating many more milestones with him in the coming years.”