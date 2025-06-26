Prescription Songs Announces Promotion For Nick Guilmette To Senior Director Of A&R

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Leading independent music publishing company PRESCRIPTION SONGS is proud to announce the promotion of Nick Guilmette to Senior Director of A&R. Based in Los Angeles, Guilmette has spent the past three years with the company, playing a key role in expanding its roster and strengthening its presence across global markets.

Guilmette has demonstrated a sharp ear for global and genre-spanning talent through a series of impactful signings at Prescription Songs. His recent signings include Charli, a versatile songwriter who has had releases with Tinashe, K-Pop groups ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM, as well as an upcoming collaboration with renowned Afrohouse DJ group Kienemusik. Guilmette’s producer signing Cooper Holzman is executive producing a forthcoming project for Mon Rovîa, an artist gaining recognition for his unique blend of Afro-Appalachian music. His most recent signing, EJAE, is a Korean-American songwriter with a successful K-Pop track record, whom Guilmette is excited to usher into the Western pop music market.

In addition to these signings, he’s proud to work across a roster of songwriters and producers including Ryan Ogren, Chloe Angelides, B HAM, Anthony Watts, lil aaron, atlgrandma, VITALS, Slush Puppy, among others.

Prior to joining Prescription Songs, Guilmette was a General Manager (GM) at Ozone Entertainment, a boutique music management company, where he honed his skills in songwriter and producer development. The Connecticut native’s passion for music began in high school, when his friends formed the alt-hip-hop boyband Brockhampton, which provided him with an opportunity to assist the group and witness the development of artists from the ground level.

Prescription Songs Head of A&R Rhea Pasricha adds, “Nick embodies exactly what we strive to accomplish here at Prescription Songs with his creative energy, boundary-pushing ideas, and genuine passion he has while working across the roster. He is a true team player and leader, and we’re so excited for this next chapter here.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue growing as an executive at Prescription Songs,” says Guilmette. “Prescription is a place where creative development is encouraged and supported, which can’t be taken for granted. I’m excited and inspired to continue servicing our roster of artists, songwriters and producers alongside the rest of the incredible A&R team here.”