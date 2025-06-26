PULSE Records And Brent Faiyaz/ISO Supremacy Sign Singer/Songwriter Ama

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – PULSE Records and ISO Supremacy (the record label founded by multi-Platinum recording artist Brent Faiyaz) have signed Ama (fka Ama Lou), as announced by PULSE Music Group co-CEOs Scott Cutler and Josh Abraham, and PULSE Music Group President, Ashley Calhoun. The deal marks the second signing to the PULSE Records/ISO artist development joint venture, following the successful signing and launch of Tommy Richman in 2023.

London-born singer-songwriter and visual storyteller Ama released “My Girl” via PULSE Records/ISO SUPREMACY on May 30. The single marks Ama’s first release in nearly two years – and the official start of a new chapter. “My Girl” is a reintroduction in name, tone, and creative direction.

Abraham, Cutler, and Calhoun commented: “Brent is a legend, and we built massive success together right off the bat with our creative JV. We continue to set a high artistic bar when it comes to signing and launching artists. With Ama, most of our team have already been fans of hers, so we knew right away this is someone we wanted to be in business with. Ama has a unique ability to tell stories and draw people to her art through an intersection of music, fashion, and culture. She has really stepped into her own with her new music and our entire team is passionate about what we are building with Ama, alongside ISO.”

Faiyaz commented: “Ama is one of the greatest creative minds I’ve ever come across. We’ve been friends since 2019, so when I got the opportunity to partner with one of my favorite artists/directors/tastemakers, who also happens to be the homie, I knew brilliance was inevitable. We’ve got some groundbreaking things on the way. I’m beyond excited.”

Ama commented: “It felt like the right time to try something new. ISO and PULSE Records are artist-friendly labels, and with Brent and I being friends for years, sharing a lot of compatible creative vision, it just seemed like the natural progression of things.”

While “My Girl” marks a new era, Ama’s impact has been long felt across music, fashion, and media. She’s graced covers of 10 Magazine, Puss Puss, POP, Notion, and Exit and has been featured by Vogue, i-D, V Magazine, WWD, Elle, and Paper. Notably, her 10 Magazine cover showcased her collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami – highlighting her role as a muse in the intersection of music and high fashion. With over 3 million average YouTube views, a growing global following, and standout releases like “Northside” and “DDD,” Ama has always made music that lives beyond genre. “My Girl” follows 2023’s I Came Home Late, a fully self-produced debut.

Her Vogue spotlight (“At Home with Ama Lou,” September 2020) captured her world-building approach to songwriting. i-D’s “it’s all falling into place for Ama Lou” (2019) chronicled her rise as a voice of emotional clarity, while WWD (2018) positioned her as an artist already co-signed by Drake, Virgil Abloh, and the next wave of style culture. Dull Magazine tapped her early on for a minimalist, striking editorial by Emanuel D’Angelo (SS17), offering a glimpse of the visual control she’d later expand on. “My Girl” is a first single for the breakthrough of her new era. Ama is managed by Tara Beikae.