Rogers Stadium Makes Its Debut In Toronto

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Rogers Stadium, a new seasonal outdoor concert venue in Toronto, has officially opened its doors.

Located on the site of the former Downsview Airport, the 50,000-capacity concert space is the largest purpose-built music venue in the Greater Toronto Area and will host performances from artists around the world.

Rogers Stadium will host its first show on June 29, featuring South Korean pop band Stay Kids. Other upcoming shows for the stadium’s inaugural season include Coldplay, who are lined up for nights in early July, as well as Blackpink, Oasis, Hozier, and more.

“We’ve made this investment to ensure that fans in Toronto don’t miss out on world-class artists. We are witnessing a historic surge in stadium-level acts touring right now and Rogers Stadium will ensure we not only meet the demand but elevate the experience for fans,” said Erik Hoffman, President of Music, Live Nation Canada. “We are excited to bring live music to a new area in Toronto and give concertgoers a premium stadium show experience, combined with the festival feeling we know our fans enjoy.”