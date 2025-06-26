The Prodigy And Carl Cox Announce UK Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — UK big beat pioneers The Prodigy have announced plans to team up with legendary techno DJ and producer Carl Cox for a UK arena tour.

“We’re bringing back that full experience of non-stop noise and beats—from doors open to getting chucked out. It’ll be that full Prodigy ruckus, just like it was then and how it continues to be now… and we’re dropping new tunes for the people. We’ve got our old friend Carl joining us, so expect full attack mode, factor 9… Let’s go!” Liam Howlett and Keith “Maxim Reality” Palmer said in a joint statement.

The tour kicks off April 15, 2026, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, with arena shows scheduled across the UK and Ireland before wrapping April 28 at 3Arena in Dublin.

The Prodigy will perform fan favorites from across their extensive catalog, along with teasing new material. Carl Cox will deliver a retro, full-vinyl set across three turntables for two hours each night.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 27.

Ignition Dates: