ESNS Announces Europe Calling For 2026

GRONINGEN, NL (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Eurosonic Noorderslag, the Dutch music festival and conference, announced plans to mark their 40th anniversary with a special event to highlight European unity.

“For years, shining a light on individual countries has helped us celebrate Europe’s rich diversity, but the challenges we face today demand more,” says Anna van Nunen, Managing Director of ESNS. “Now is the time to bring those voices together and build an even stronger, connected European music community. Europe Calling is about more than identity, it’s about taking responsibility for our shared future. Music can bring us together. It’s time to make that connection louder than ever.”

The event will shift away from highlighting artists of different European nations and instead focus on creating a shared culural moment amid a period of increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

The event will continue showcasing hundreds of emerging European artists along with a full slate of curated archival deep-dives, exclusive collaborations with media partners, pop-up activations and unique anniversary events.

Europe Calling will take place in Groningen from January 14 to January 17, 2026.