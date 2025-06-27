Kendrick Lamar Announces Stadium Run For Central & South America

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Kendrick Lamar has unveiled details of his upcoming Latin American tour, set to headline stadiums across the region starting in September.

Lamar’s Grand National Tour kicks off on September 23rd at Mexico’s Estadio GNP Seguros, followed by shows in Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, culminating in Santiago on October 7th.

Joining him on the tour are Buenos Aires-based hip-hop duo CA7RIEL and emerging Argentinian trap artist Paco Amoroso.

Currently on the road in Europe with SZA, their extensive run of shows is slated to conclude at Stockholm’s 3Arena on August 9th.

Here’s the full list of announced Central and South American Grand National Tour dates: