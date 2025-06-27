Satoshi Tanaka Named CEO At Space Shower FUGA

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Space Shower FUGA, a joint venture between Japan’s Space Shower and the Downtown-affiliated distribution and marketing service FUGA, announced the appointment of Satoshi Tanaka as its new CEO.

Tanaka, who is set to assume his new duties on July 1st, has served on the company’s board of directors since July 2022 and has played a key role in the growth of the company.

He brings nearly two decades of experience at Space Shower to his new role, contributing to content production, international business development, and corporate planning.

In his new role at SSF, Tanaka will continue to oversee all client acquisition and business development for the company.

“SPACE SHOWER FUGA was created to serve Japan’s music rights holders with global infrastructure and local insight”, comments Satoshi Tanaka, CEO of SPACE SHOWER FUGA. “Moving forward, I’m committed to furthering our mission by deepening partnerships and delivering long-term value across the music ecosystem.”