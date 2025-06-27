Shawn Mendes Partners With The Playing For Change Foundation To Support Music Education

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF), the global nonprofit transforming lives through music and arts education, announced a new partnership with The Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) to expand access to music education and creative opportunities for youth worldwide.

Over the past six months, SMF and PFCF have collaborated around Shawn Mendes’ recent performances in Latin America and India, where Mendes engaged with youth music programs and witnessed firsthand how PFCF’s global network fosters creativity and opportunity in underserved communities.

To support long-term music education goals in each tour market, Shawn and SMF provided grants to local programs. Where possible, Mendes visited the initiatives or invited students to attend his shows—many experiencing a live concert for the first time. While in India, Mendes visited The Sound Space in Mumbai, a PFCF-affiliated program offering free music education to children from diverse and challenging backgrounds. There, he participated in interactive workshops, performances, and conversations focused on creative expression and empowerment through music. Martin Guitar generously donated instruments to support the program.

“As musicians, we get to travel to so many places,” said Mendes. “You get to see what makes people different—and the beautiful thing is that music seems to be the one thing that, no matter where you go, whether we’re dancing or singing, connects us and unites us. Music has the power to change lives, and every child deserves the opportunity to explore their creativity and express themselves.”

As Mendes embarks on his newly announced Shawn Mendes – On The Road Again tour, he will continue his commitment to local music education by supporting PFCF and its affiliated programs, meeting with young musicians, attending workshops, and providing grants in each country.

For nearly two decades, the Playing For Change Foundation has provided free music and arts education to children in culturally rich yet resource-limited communities. With more than 100 locations across 27 countries, PFCF has empowered thousands of youth, using music as a tool for social and economic transformation. This partnership with Shawn Mendes further amplifies the foundation’s mission and strengthens its global impact.

“Shawn’s commitment to using his platform for good aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Jake Groshong, CEO of Playing For Change Foundation. “By engaging directly with our students and supporting our programs, he’s helping inspire the next generation of musicians and changemakers. We’re thrilled to partner with him and his foundation on this journey.”

The partnership supports Mendes’ On The Road Again tour, which kicks off August 5 and runs through the fall. Newly announced dates span Europe and North America and follow his previously confirmed European festival headlining appearances. The European leg begins in Kraków, with stops in London, Amsterdam, Madrid, and more. The tour will arrive in North America in late September, with performances in cities including Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco, concluding at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.