Soundstripe Launches Supe, An Ai-Powered Music Licensing Search Tool

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based music licensing company Soundstripe announced the launch of Supe, a new AI search assistant designed to help creatives find the right music for their next project.

The tool provides an interactive assistant that lets users search with natural language, allowing them to upload a simple text prompt, a complex creative pitch or even still images to drive search results.

Users can then refine their search to find, customize, and license music from Soundstripe’s catalog of over 50,000 owned audio tracks, 95,000 sound effects, and 100,000 video clips.

“Our customers consistently tell us how hard it is to describe precisely what they want to hear when they’re working furiously on a project, but Supe is specifically tailored to help you find exactly what you want,” says Trevor Hinesley, Co-Founder and CTO of Soundstripe. “Supe works like an experienced music supervisor who has an encyclopedic knowledge of music, who can ask the right questions, and who can find the perfect vibe and sound fast. We’ve been testing this agent with a subset of our customers to refine its capabilities, and it’s already proved that it helps creatives discover exactly the right song, even when they might not know how to articulate that from the outset.”