The Pasadena Center Operating Company Partners With OVG Hospitality At Pasadena Civic Center And Civic Auditorium

PASADENA, CA (CelebityAccess) — The Pasadena Center Operating Company (PCOC), the nonprofit venue management company formed by the City of Pasadena announced a partnership with OVG Hospitality to oversee food and beverage service for the Pasadena Convention Center and Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Starting on July 1st, the partnership will see OVG Hospitality will oversee all catering, concessions, and food & beverage operations services across all events at the two facilities, with plans to debut additional concession items available immediately.

OVG Hospitality was selected to operate the concession after a competitive bidding process, the two organizations said.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome OVG Hospitality as our new food and beverage partner,” said Michael Ross, CEO of the PCOC. “Their proven track record of delivering exceptional service at world-class convention centers, performing arts venues, and stadiums speaks for itself. We’re excited to bring their creativity, innovation, and commitment to enhancing the guest experience to our Pasadena venues. This partnership represents a significant step forward in reimagining how we serve our patrons and elevating every aspect of their visit.”

“Partnering with PCOC allows us to enhance the Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium’s impact as a vibrant gathering places for the community,” said Ken Gaber, President of OVG Hospitality. “Our focus is on delivering thoughtful, elevated hospitality that complements the unique character of the venues and visitors. We look forward to deepening our hospitality support in the region and bringing new culinary experiences to even more guests.”