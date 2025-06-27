UMG’s UMusic Hotel In Madrid Opens A Retail Space Dedicated To Music

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group’s UMusic Hotel brand announced the debut of the first UMusic Shop inside UMusic Hotel Madrid, providing a physical space to connect consumers with access to an in-house music retail experience.

Located in Madrid’s city center, the store spreads across two floors as it anchors the hotel property, featuring Spread across two floors, the store features high-fidelity sound systems, digital show windows, and curated installations of vinyl, apparel, and artist-driven merchandise.

The store also features a café corner and modular display areas, allowing for boutique collaborations and activations.

The shop will additionally serve as a platform for live cultural programming – hosting artist meet-and-greets, listening sessions, exclusive product drops, and brand activations.

“At UMusic Hotels, we’re always exploring new ways to bring fans closer to the music and the artists they love, while delivering an exceptional entertainment, retail and hospitality experience,” said Jordi Solé, President, UMusic Hotels. “The UMusic Shop is more than a store; it’s a space for discovery, inspiration, and fan connection. We’re proud to bring this vision to life in Madrid, and it’s only the beginning.”