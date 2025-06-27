(Hypebot) — Cringe content is no longer a liability — cringe is a music marketing strategy. As audiences crave authenticity over polish, artists who lean into awkward, overly earnest moments are breaking through the noise and turning discomfort into streams.

The Unexpected Rise of Cringe as a Music Marketing Strategy

by Alfie Amadeus via Decent Music PR

If you haven’t seen it yet, the latest viral music video making the rounds on TikTok is from Brendan Abernathy, an American singer-songwriter. It’s a stripped-back live performance of his track “Married in a Year.” The vibe is raw and intimate, his vibrato-soaked voice getting gritty in the high-energy parts, then dropping to a whisper in the quiet moments. He’s hitting the notes, pouring energy into the performance, and the lyrics are genuinely heartfelt. And yet, he’s getting absolutely roasted online.

Why? Well… It’s just a bit cringe.

Not because it’s bad, necessarily. It’s hard to pin down what exactly makes it feel awkward. Some people are losing it over the fact that he’s “got his toes out” (he doesn’t, by the way. It’s the sock design). Others blame the salute when he sings “living the American dream” (I’m cringing just writing about it…), or the overly earnest singing style. Whatever the reason, one thing’s clear: it makes you squirm.

But here’s the kicker – it’s working. The video is racking up views, comments, and most importantly, streams. Sure, the attention isn’t all glowing praise, but in an era where any attention is hard to come by, this kind of engagement is gold.

In 2025, cringe content isn’t just tolerated – it’s the strategy.

The Shift From Cool to Cringe

It wasn’t that long ago when musicians were all about mystique. Don’t try too hard. Be chill. Keep it detached and effortlessly cool. This can still work, but social media algorithms are geared towards one thing – humour. And the most popular type of humour in 2025? It’s cringe content.

The most effective way to get people hooked might be to do the opposite of cool: lean into the awkward, the overly earnest, the slightly weird. The stuff that makes people uncomfortable – but also makes them pay attention.

This shift is rooted in a deeper change: people are done with polish. We’re all over the slick, overproduced, corporate-perfect branding. The internet has trained us to crave realness – even if it’s uncomfortable to watch.

Cringe = Connection

Cringe works because it feels human. And humans are messy, emotional, weird, and imperfect. When you put something out there that’s a bit much, or too sincere, too awkward, too try-hard, it tells your audience you’re actually trying. And whether they love it or hate it, they feel something.

Even hate can fuel engagement. Comment sections go wild. People share it “ironically.” Memes pop off. And your name, your song, your Spotify link? It’s in the middle of all that noise.

Sure, you’re gonna hear from your haters, but your music’s also going to reach the people who love your style. Take a look through the comments on Brendan Abernathy’s video. Amongst the haters, there are people who dig the music. They’re the ones who matter.

Embrace the Cringe as a Music Marketing Strategy

What is remarkable about Abernathy is that he has taken everything in his stride. Many artists would take the bad energy and either ignore it or disappear completely to avoid the heat. But he’s done the opposite. He’s rolling with the punches. He’s teamed up with Kyle Gordon, the writer behind the millennial cringe anthem “We Will Never Die”, in this video (click at your own risk, it’s a tough watch) and addressed the hate in a self-deprecating way in this Washington Post article.

He’s owning the meme. Whether you’re just there for the cringe factor, or you actually like the music, you’re along for the ride, and that’s all that matters.

The idea of turning hate into hype is nothing new when it comes to music promo. In the 1950s, Elvis Presley’s Manager, Colonel Tom Parker, built Elvis into a cultural icon with a tidal wave of branded merch, but he also found a way to cash in on the backlash. For those who believed rock ‘n’ roll to be the devil’s music, he created “I hate Elvis” badges. Genius. Whether you loved Elvis or loathed him, you were still feeding the machine.

So, Should You Just Be Cringe on Purpose For Music Promo?

Not exactly. It’s not about being bad or fake. It’s about embracing what’s real, even if it’s awkward.

Here’s what works:

Self-awareness : A little wink goes a long way. If you know it’s goofy and own it, people respect that.

: A little wink goes a long way. If you know it’s goofy and own it, people respect that. Sincerity : Audiences are surprisingly drawn to people who clearly care.

: Audiences are surprisingly drawn to people who clearly care. Consistency: The occasional weird clip is fine, but if awkwardness is part of your vibe, lean into it fully.

If your content makes people a little uncomfortable, that might just be your superpower. In a sea of beige branding and safe content, cringe cuts through.

So post the chaotic rehearsal clip. Sing too hard in your bedroom. Dance like an unhinged puppet in your next TikTok. Let them squirm.

Because while they’re squirming, they’re watching. And while they’re watching, they’re listening.

