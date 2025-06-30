Apple Music Adds A Musicians Hub, Replay, Apple Radio Specials

(Hypebot) — To mark its 10th anniversary Apple Music adds a musicians hub and new features to mark its 10th anniversary. The creative campus and studio will open this summer in Los Angeles.

The new studio will anchor a global network of creative hubs already active in New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, and Nashville, with additional studios coming soon.

Apple Music adds a Musicians hub

Apple Music’s new studio space in Los Angeles is a three-story, 15,000-square-foot facility that includes:

Two advanced radio studios with Spatial Audio playback and adaptable setups for live interviews, casual chats, or impromptu performances.

A 4,000-square-foot soundstage for live performances, multicam shoots, fan events, and screenings.

A dedicated Spatial Audio mixing room outfitted with a 9.2.4 PMC speaker system for next-level sound production.

A photo and social media lab, edit room, and green room to support real-time content creation.

Private isolation booths for songwriting, podcasting, and one-on-one interviews.

The A-List Corridor and Archive Corridor, showcasing images and artwork of moments from Apple Music’s past and present.

Apple Music adds ‘Replay All Time’

Apple Music is also launching Replay All Time, a special version of its annual Spotify Wrapped-like Replay experience that allows listeners to see and stream the songs they’ve played the most since joining Apple Music.

With Replay All Time, subscribers can stream this Replay playlist from the Home tab in Apple Music.

Apple Music Radio Celebrates

To celebrate the 10 year milestone, Apple Music Radio will feature a week of specials and live programming, kicking off with “Don’t Be Boring: The Birth of Apple Music Radio with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden” on June 30, from 6 to 8 a.m. PST. Zane, Ebro, and special guests will reminisce about the last 10 years of Apple Music Radio.

Then, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST, listeners can tune in to the “10 Years of Apple Music” special. This eight-hour broadcast event on Apple Music 1 will share great artist moments, exclusive releases and live events.

The day will culminate with “Live: 10 Years Of Apple Music” from 4 to 7 p.m. PST. The live broadcast, hosted by Zane and Ebro, celebrates a decade of Apple Music with a lineup of artists who have shaped the trajectory of the service.

Additionally, Apple Music Radio will unveil the service’s top 500 most-streamed songs from the last 10 years in a countdown beginning on Tuesday, July 1 and feature 100 songs a day, culminating with Apple Music’s top 100 most-streamed songs of all time on July 5, when the full 10 Years of Apple Music: Top Songs playlist will be available to stream.

Tune in at apple.co/_Radio.

“Apple Music Radio has always been a home for storytelling and artistry, serving as a space for bold conversations and surprising moments,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head. “With this new studio, we are furthering our commitment to creating a space for artists to create, connect, and share their vision.”

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency