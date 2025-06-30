BMG Acquires Rights To Seeed’s Early Albums

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the acquisition of the artist and label rights of the influential 11-member German band Seeed.

The deal covers the first five of Seeed’s albums, including ew Dubby Conquerors (2001), Music Monks (2003), Next! (2005), Live (2006), and Seeed (2012). and will bring all of the band’s studio albums under one label for the first time.

Founded in Berlin in 1998, Seeed buikt a reputation for its unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop, achieving eleven gold and platinum albums in the GSA region.

“We are very pleased to have found a new home for Seeed with BMG, a company that operates internationally from Germany. For us, they are an ideal partner, and we look forward to a successful collaboration in the future,” Seeed’s managers, Markus Bruns and Lars Grewe said in a joint statement.

“Seeed has broken down genre boundaries and inspired a new generation of musicians and fans to forge their own path. Their music is part of German cultural heritage, and we are proud to represent their entire catalog and carry on their message,” added Marc Johlen, Managing Director, GSA, BMG.