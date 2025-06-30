July 2025 Photo Tour

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Jul
10
2025
|
Tacoma Dome
|
Jul
11
2025
|
WinStar World Casino and Resort / Global Event Center / Global Event Center / WinStar Casino
|
Jul
17
2025
|
RBC Bluesfest / Ottawa Bluesfest
|
Jul
17
2025
|
RBC Bluesfest / Ottawa Bluesfest
|
Jul
19
2025
|
Fairwell Festival
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
3424TOTAL THIS YEAR
104TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Record Label
- Streaming / Independent / DSPs
-
13 Artists
Bec O'Malley - Lily Cowdry
-
All Artists Agency
The Tubs - Jan Winkel (Germany, Austria & Switzerland)
-
Anniversary Group
Scarlet Rae - Tope Ekunsanmi (North America)
-
ATC Live
Charlotte OC - Marlon Burton
-
A-List Management
Benga - John Woolf
-
ATC Management
Steel Saddle - Jay Saunders
-
Brilliant Corners
Jawdropped - Mac Cregan
-
Homestead Artists
The Felice Brothers - Eric Jones
-
Bamboo Artists
-
BMG Music Publishing
-
Bosworth Music GmbH
Gloria de Oliveira (with Random Musick Publishing)
-
Edition Peters
-
AESTHETYK
-
Average Joes Entertainment
-
BMP
-
Breakaway Projects
-
Independent
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago