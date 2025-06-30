Marilyn Manson’s Brighton Tour Opener Canceled Amid Protest and MP Opposition

BRIGHTON, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Marilyn Manson’s first show of his upcoming UK tour has been canceled following pressure from protest groups and a Member of Parliament.

The tour was originally set to open at the Brighton Centre on October 29, but the venue has since canceled the event. Ticketmaster has promised full refunds for ticketholders.

According to The Guardian, the cancellation follows an online protest campaign led by the group No Stage for Abusers, which called on both the Brighton Centre and the Brighton and Hove City Council—which owns the venue—to cancel the performance.

The campaign received additional backing from Green Party MP Siân Berry, who last week issued an open letter opposing the show, stating that it conflicted with the values of her constituents.

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, was accused of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, by four women. However, the criminal case was dropped in January due to the statute of limitations and concerns from prosecutors about the likelihood of a successful prosecution.

Although the identities of all accusers were not publicly disclosed, Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco and Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, a former partner of Manson, both identified him as an abuser.

Warner has denied all allegations, characterizing them as false.

Manson is currently touring North America. His European/UK leg is now scheduled to begin at Windsor Hall in Bournemouth on October 31.