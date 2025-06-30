Noeline Hofmann Signs With Sony Music Publishing

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the signing of rising Canadian singer-songwriter and musician Noeline Hofmann to a global publishing agreement.

Hofman made waves in the Canadian country community with the delease of her debut EP, Purple Gas last July. The EP included hits such as “Rodeo Junkies,” “August,” and “Lightning in July (Prairie Fire)” and received praise from Zach Bryan, who featured the title track in a duet on his latest album, The Great American Bar Scene.

Hofman also made her debut at this year’s Stagecoach Festival and the Grand Ole Opry in September 2024.

She’s lined up for a North American tour alongside Zach Bryan, Colter Wall, Charley Crockett, Turnpike Troubadours and 49 Winchester this summer.

“I am a songwriter first, above all else. It’s all about the song and always will be. I’m in the business of writing songs I hope will outlive my pen, and I’m excited to partner with Sony Music Publishing to continue bringing them into the world,” said Nolene Hofman.

Vice President, Creative A&R, Sony Music Publishing Scout Easley added, “Noeline is an exceptional songwriter, and she is already connecting with audiences in a profound way. Helen Lazenby and I are so excited to welcome her to the SMP family and to support her as she continues to make her mark.”