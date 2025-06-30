Tedeschi Trucks Band To Host A Screening Of The Documentary Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen

TULSA, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Tedeschi Trucks Band (TTB)—the Grammy Award-winning group led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks—has announced a special event at The Church Studio in Tulsa, Oklahoma, featuring an exclusive screening of their documentary film Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen.

Set for July 28, the event will include a Q&A session with members of TTB and the film’s creative team, including director and producer Jesse Lauter.

The venue holds special significance for the band: originally a Methodist Episcopal church, The Church Studio was transformed into a recording studio by Leon Russell in 1972. After undergoing a full renovation in 2022, the studio now operates as a working recording space, museum, and community hub.

The documentary captures TTB’s reunion of the Mad Dogs & Englishmen ensemble at the LOCKN’ Festival, 45 years after the original 1970 tour. The film features performances by Derek and Susan alongside Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge, Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Jim Keltner, Dave Mason, Claudia Lennear, and others.

Following this special Tulsa screening, TTB will resume their 2025 tour with a performance at the Tulsa Theater on July 29, before heading to Colorado for two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 1 and 2.