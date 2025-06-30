The Radio Hall of Fame 2025 Inductees Revealed

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced the list of ten nominees to be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025.

Six of the announced inductees were elected by a voting panel comprised of 900 industry professionals with the confidential ballot was conducted by Votem.com and overseen by Miller Kaplan’s Andrew Rosen.

The additional four were selected by four a vote of the Radio Hall of Fame 2025 Nominating Committee.

The nominees will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame at an in-person ceremony, scheduled to take place on October 30, 2025, at the Swissotel Hotel in Chicago.

“Our 2025 Induction Ceremony and Celebration will be a special, standing room only, event honoring the talents, history and contributions of 11 incredible people. I cannot wait to celebrate the careers and impact of these men and women who’ve made a forever positive impact on the radio industry!” said Kraig Kitchin, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame.

“It is an honor to induct another amazing class of talented individuals to the Radio Hall of Fame that adds to the history of radio. These Radio Hall of Famers have entertained us, informed us, and helped to bring special moments to our lives through a medium that does this better than any other. I look forward to welcoming this year’s inductees as we honor their legacies and share their stories which will serve as an inspiration for future generations to come,” added Dennis Green, Co-Chair of the Radio Hall of Fame.

2025 INDUCTEES:

Tom Carballo (“Mojo”)

Mojo in the Morning, WKQI FM Detroit

Alice Cooper

Nights with Alice Cooper/Alice’s Attic

Colin Cowherd

The Herd with Colin Cowherd

DeDe McGuire

DeDe in the Morning

Mike McVay

McVay Media

Martha Quinn

The Martha Quinn Show, iHeartMedia

Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch

The Bob & Sheri Show

Scott Simon

Weekend Edition Saturday, National Public Radio

Shelley “The Playboy” Stewart

Julie Talbott

Premiere Networks