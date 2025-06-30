The Third Annual Theater Alliance Heads To The YouTube Theater Los Angeles For 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG) announced plans to host the third annual Theater Alliance Gala on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA.

Presented by adult beverage maker DeKuyper, the Theater Alliance Gala brings together executives, producers, touring professionals, artists, and supporters to help raise money for OVG’s Theater Alliance Fund, which provides essential resources to strengthen and sustain member venues across the country.

“The gala promises to be an unforgettable evening, bringing the industry together from all across the country to celebrate those who work tirelessly on stage and behind the scenes in these timeless venues,” said Joe Giordano, Vice President for OVG Alliances. “We’re looking forward to a night of inspiration, community, and shared commitment to the future of the stage, while raising critical support for the Theater Alliance members’ ongoing efforts.”

During the gala, Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts, and Aaron Egigian, founding lead of Artistic Programming at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, will be honored with Impact Awards, recognizing their contributions to the theatrical world over the course of their careers.

Hodges is best known as a concert promoter, talent agent, personal manager, and corporate executive, having worked with legendary artists like Otis Redding and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Egigian, who recently retired after a 39-year career, oversaw the curation of a diverse range of performances at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, spanning classical and jazz to cabaret and pop music.

“The Theater Alliance Gala is a valuable opportunity to spotlight the important work the Alliance does year-round, including expanding shared resources, increasing visibility, and championing nontraditional programming. We’re thrilled to honor leaders like Alex and Aaron, who embody the spirit of the Alliance by shaping the industry, creating opportunities, and ensuring live theater continues to thrive,” said Noël Mirhadi, Senior Director for OVG’s Theater Alliance.

2025 marks the first year the Gala will be held on the West Coast, following previous events at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville (2024) and Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan (2023).