Deerhoof to Remove Entire Catalog From Spotify Over Military AI Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — San Francisco-based experimental rock band Deerhoof announced on social media that they are pulling their entire catalog of music from the streaming platform Spotify.

According to a statement from the band, the decision comes in response to Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek’s significant financial investment in a company developing military artificial intelligence technology.

Formed in San Francisco in 1994, Deerhoof is known for their genre-defying sound that fuses Satomi Matsuzaki’s child-like vocal style with avant-garde noise rock. The band recently released its 20th studio album, Noble and Godlike in Ruin, in April via Joyful Noise Recordings.

Deerhoof is currently preparing for their 31 Flavours Tour, with shows kicking off in the U.K. on July 22 at Strange Brew in Bristol. The U.S. leg begins September 26 at the Chop Shop in Chicago.

Read the band’s full statement on their decision to part ways with Spotify below: