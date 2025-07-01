DJ Duo AD/HD Signs With The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — AD/HD, the DJ duo featuring the noted songwriters Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure have signed with the Nashville-based boutique The Neal Agency.

The duo, who are best known for their songwriting chops, got their first taste of the DJ life while on tour with Thomas Rhett and have gone on to perform at parties or opening for the likes of Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj and various country tours.

“I literally would not have a career in songwriting if not for my background as a DJ,” stated Frasure. “Ashley and I have had some amazing moments warming up crowds for some of our favorite artists on the road, so we’re honored to be able to join The Neal Agency roster. The idea of being able to remix radio hits we’ve written and spin them in a DJ set for country music-loving fans sounds like one hell of a good time. Neal Agency is the perfect partner and we’re very excited for the future.”

“I had the privilege of working with Ashley and Jesse for nearly a decade during my time at Warner Chappell, so when Jesse called to tell me what they’ve been working on for AD/HD, it was an honor to jump on board,” shares Ryan Beuschel, general manager of TNA. “To have two of the most prolific songwriters in Nashville, and to be able to bring the DJ side of their creativity to the masses, is such a unique opportunity. I know I speak for everyone at The Neal Agency when I say we’re looking forward to bringing their show on the road in the very near future.”