Royal Society For Arts Names David Jospeh Name Chief Executive

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) announced the appointment of David Joseph as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer.

A respected member of the U.K.’s creative sector, Joseph spent 17 years as the Chairman and CEO of Universal Music UK, overseeing the company during a period of significant change for the recorded music industry.

During his tenure at UMG, he led the launch of Universal Music UK’s Creative Differences initiative in 2019, producing an industry handbook for embracing neurodiversity in the workplace that has since reached more than 200 organizations.

“We are thrilled that David will join us in the autumn, knowing that he will foster a collaborative and caring culture that speaks to our Fellows, partners, staff teams, and the wider world,” stated Sir Loyd Grossman, RSA Chair.

Joseph is also a founding board member of Julie’s Bicycle, an organization committed to guiding the creative sector’s response to the climate crisis, and he served on the National Council of Arts Council England for eight years.

“At a time when fresh thinking and collective action are urgently needed across the globe, the RSA is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change—uniting its rich tradition of arts, creativity, and policy influence with the energy of its global Fellowship to spark ideas that shape society,” Joseph added.